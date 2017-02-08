VIDEO: Davido And 9-Year-Old Fan Perform To Wild Crowd @ DJ Kaywise Concert

The second edition of DJ Kaywise ‘JOOR Concert’ is still very much talked about, and of course wouldn’t have been complete without OBO, Davido turning up in the hood.

He performed to a very wild frenzy reception from fans and amidst cheerful roars. He even brought a little boy up on stage who added plenty ginja to his swaggalicious performance.

Watch the thrilling cut below.

