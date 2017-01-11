VIDEO: DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Orekelewa” ft. Davido
Posted January 11, 2017
DJ Jimmy Jatt begins 2017 with the video to the record “Orekelewa” which features DMW’s boss, Davido.
Enjoy below
DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Orekelewa” ft. Davido
