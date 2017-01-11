VIDEO: Dremo & Mayorkun Deliver Blazing Freestyles On Tim Westwood’s Crib Session

DMW rapper Dremo alongside his label-mate and Headies “Rookie of the Year” winner Mayorkun stopped by Tim Westwood TV during the duo’s tour of the United Kingdom.

The talented acts who made TX’s Artistes to Watch in 2017 list delivered blazing freestyles of Tim’s Crib Session.

Click here to view the video on YouTube.

