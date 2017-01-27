VIDEO: Dremo – “That Way”
Ahead of his official 2017 single, DMW/Appe Music rapper Dremo is causing serious noise with a short buzz track titled “That Way”.
The track which is lasts for a minute and 16 seconds, shows that Dre is still hot and getting hotter.
Dremo recorded the track and directed a viral visual for it and we love the initiative and creative. Thumps Up!!!
Dremo – “That Way”
Watch the music video below!
The post VIDEO: Dremo – “That Way” appeared first on tooXclusive.
What do you think?