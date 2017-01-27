Ahead of his official 2017 single, DMW/Appe Music rapper Dremo is causing serious noise with a short buzz track titled “That Way”.

The track which is lasts for a minute and 16 seconds, shows that Dre is still hot and getting hotter.

Dremo recorded the track and directed a viral visual for it and we love the initiative and creative. Thumps Up!!!

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Dremo-That-Way_tooXclusive.com_.mp3

Dremo – “That Way”

Watch the music video below!

The post VIDEO: Dremo – “That Way” appeared first on tooXclusive.