VIDEO: Esther Igbekele x Monique x Puffy T – “Keleya”

Esther Igbekele kicks off 2017, by releasing the music video on her debut Album titled “Keleya” Featuring Monique & Puffy T.

Song produce by Puffy T & visual directed by Sesan 

This offering from Esther, is a  must watch! Check on it below and feel free to unleash your thoughts in the comments section.

Get audio below

