VIDEO: Esther Igbekele x Monique x Puffy T – “Keleya”

Esther Igbekele kicks off 2017, by releasing the music video on her debut Album titled “Keleya” Featuring Monique & Puffy T.

Song produce by Puffy T & visual directed by Sesan

This offering from Esther, is a must watch! Check on it below and feel free to unleash your thoughts in the comments section.

Get audio below

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Esther-Igbekele-Keleya-ft.-Monique-Puffy-Tee.mp3

Esther Igbekele x Monique x Puffy T – “Keleya”

