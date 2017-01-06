VIDEO: Esther Igbekele x Monique x Puffy T – “Keleya”
Esther Igbekele kicks off 2017, by releasing the music video on her debut Album titled “Keleya” Featuring Monique & Puffy T.
Song produce by Puffy T & visual directed by Sesan
This offering from Esther, is a must watch! Check on it below and feel free to unleash your thoughts in the comments section.
Get audio below
Esther Igbekele x Monique x Puffy T – “Keleya”
The post VIDEO: Esther Igbekele x Monique x Puffy T – “Keleya” appeared first on tooXclusive.
What do you think?