VIDEO: Etuk Ubong – Battle for Peace

Posted April 21, 2017 10:36 pm by Comments

Nigerian jazz trumpeter Etuk Ubong’s thoughtful album of his compositions speaks to not only Nigerian ancestral spirits, but also to the beauty of peace which our world could promote better through our humanity. Ubong’s ambition is to bring truth to music, sonic storytelling being one way. Young Ubong does just this, and exceeds expectations as he ambitiously, even conservatively, continues to explore reflective soundscapes and rhythms, in this, his second album, released in February 2017.

The opening piece, “Battle for Peace”,  honours hope, love, and peace. The drums speak with eagerness and forward-thinking, even coercion as the three horns introduce the theme of this album. All seem to cry for peace. It’s an energetic beginning, honouring what’s good.
Watch below!

VIDEO Etuk Ubong – Battle for Peace

The post VIDEO: Etuk Ubong – Battle for Peace appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Shame! Civil Defence, Peace Corps officials battle for supremacy in Ogun IN what seems to be a supremacy battle, the Peace Corps of Nigeria in Osun State has been in serious...
  2. What I want in a man —Mirabel Etuk If you are not a God-fearing man, sincere and caring, then you have nothing to do with fast rising actress,...
  3. Ubong wants goals to lift Akwa United to Fed Cup final Akwa United Friday Ubong has told SportingLife that he has dreamt of scoring the goals that will take the Promise Keepers...
  4. Video: Funke Akindele as Michael Jackson in Lip Sync Battle As Lip Sync Battle Africa enters its fifth week, Funke Akindele and Joselyn Dumas are the latest celebrities to battle...
  5. TWO-YEAR AKWA UTD DEAL: Ubong Ekpai admits huge expectations Ubong Ekpai has confirmed his return to former club ,Akwa United ahead of the new NPFL season after two years...
  6. Asa Headlines Nigerian Idol Grand Finale, As K-Peace, Dolu Battle For Crown Asa bukola Nigeria’s songbird Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa, will be the main act this weekend, as Nigerian Idol...
  7. VIDEO: Stanley Enow – Love Song ft. Claude Ndam In the midst of trouble, LOVE remains on the only weapon. Catch Cameroonian rapper Stanley Enow teaming up with Cameroon...
  8. The Best Dance Video This Year? Maybe! Ciara’s “Dance Like We’re Making Love” Video is Everything While Future is making press rounds for his latest album discussing him and Ciara‘s short-lived engagement, Ciara is cutting checks...
  9. Vector Adurah releases new video Vector The Viper releases his first official video “adurah” off his third studio album Lafiaji; adurah in yoruba language means...
  10. VIDEO: Smooth G – My Love It’s official people, the new king of smooth and high-life music “Smooth G”an Artiste is signed to Hype Tunez Records...

< YOHAIG home