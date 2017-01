Falz follows up his Ajebutter22 assisted “Regards To Your Mumsi”, with a new Sess produced cut titled “Wehdone Sir”.

The track which is already gaining buzz on social media, arrives with a Clarence Peters orchestrated music video.

Familiarize yourself with the single below!

Click here to view the video on YouTube.

Falz – “Wehdone Sir”

The post VIDEO: Falz – “Wehdone Sir” appeared first on tooXclusive.