VIDEO: Frankie – “Dance”

After the massive debut by Gifted Nigerian act Frankie; the banging single produced by T4 titled “Dance”.

The music video for the party starter was directed by Paul Gambi, and is blazing hot as you will see. “Dance” has the potential to big a massive dance anthem across the continent, enjoy!

Watch, Download, And share your views. Follow him on Instagram – @officiallefrankie_, Twitter – @chariklin and Facebook – @frankie nkogbu

