Still basking in the euphoria of his numerous smash hits, Alterplate’s Harrison Tare Okiri famously known as Harrysong or Mrsongz as the case may be, has delivered the official visual to his monster hit, titled Samankwe featuring Dem Mama crooner, Timaya.

Directed by Adasa Cookey

The video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, Orezi, Alterplate talented artiste, Dezign and friends.

Harrysong is simply imprinting his brand on the sand of time and there is no stopping him.

The post VIDEO: Harrysong – “Samankwe” ft. Timaya appeared first on tooXclusive.