VIDEO: Harrysong – “Samankwe” ft. Timaya

Posted January 6, 2017 7:36 pm by Comments

Still basking in the euphoria of his numerous smash hits, Alterplate’s Harrison Tare Okiri famously known as Harrysong or Mrsongz as the case may be, has delivered the official visual to his monster hit, titled Samankwe featuring Dem Mama crooner, Timaya.
Directed by Adasa Cookey
The video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, Orezi, Alterplate talented artiste, Dezign and friends.
Harrysong is simply imprinting his brand on the sand of time and there is no stopping him.

The post VIDEO: Harrysong – “Samankwe” ft. Timaya appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Harrysong Releases Ofeshe Video Five Star artist, Harrysong has released a new video, Ofeshe, directed by Adasa cookie/Squareball. The song which is a freestyle was...
  2. 1DA features Harrysong in new music video “Joy” Afropop star 1DA teams up with Harrysong to make an already great song greater, as they deliver a mega remix to 1DA’s buzzing...
  3. Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle, DJ Jimmy Jatt & more #AtTheClubWithRemyMartin in Enugu! Enugu got a feel of what it’s like to party with Remy Martin last Friday as Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle,...
  4. AUDIO + VIDEO: 1DA – “Joy” (Remix) ft. Harrysong Afro-pop star 1DA teams up with the raved Harrysong to make an already great song greater, as they deliver a...
  5. VIDEO: Geeboyy – “De Dance” f. Timaya Geeboyy waste no time to returns with the official visual for his latest bang jam “De Dance” featured Timaya. Song...
  6. Timaya Drops ‘I Like The Way’ Video Timaya has released the official music video for his song, ‘I Like The Way’. The dancehall video came less than 30...
  7. Don Jazzy, Yaw, AY Others In Korede Bello’s Godwin Video Mavin records star, Korede Bello is finally out with the visual interpretation of his hit victory song, Godwin, directed by...
  8. VIDEO: Dr Amir – “Wigili” ft. Kcee, Harrysong & Skiibii Serial hitmaker Dr. Amir serves a stellar video of his own entitled ‘Wigili’ whichfeatures Kcee, Harrysong and Skiibii on the self-produced hit-bound...
  9. This Photo Of Harrysong And Wizkid’s Ex Girlfriend, Tania Omotayo, Got Fans Talking Fans and followers cautioned the popular Five star music artiste not to go anywhere near Wizzy’s babe. Harrysong, minutes ago...
  10. Harrysong on dumping Five Star Music: ‘I need a new platform to express myself’ By ANOZIE EGOLE Reggae Blues crooner, Harrison Tare Okiri, a.k.a, Harrysong whose news of dumping his former music label, Five...

< YOHAIG home