Off his debut E.P, Son of Merlin, John NetworQ pleasures us with the visuals to the 4th track, Staright Up to kick-start the year 2017.

Teaming up with the crowdkontroller himself, DJ CK, they bring you dope visuals to the groovy, upbeat song.

Directed by Ben Aitar.

Produced by Andre Vibez!

Click here to view the video on YouTube.

