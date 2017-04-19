VIDEO: Kcee – ‘Desire’

Posted April 19, 2017 4:37 am by Comments

Happy birthday KCEE!

Five Star General and hitmaker KCEE is a year older and he is celebrating with fans with this brand new single titles ‘Desire’. Collaborating with reliable hit merchant Mystro, Kcee serves one of his best performance yet.

‘My love for you no go fall like dollar oh’, Kcee sings in this super catchy highlife tinged love song. Kcee has another hit.

Check on it.

VIDEO: Kcee – ‘Desire’

The post VIDEO: Kcee – ‘Desire’ appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Henry Knight – “Desire” Henry Knight, Nigerian born songwriter and vocalist, who recently got signed to Matt West Side Records; has teamed up with Unlimited L.A  to create a...
  2. VIDEO: Kcee – “Tender” ft. Tekno Five Star music presents the official video from hit-maker KCEE featuring the ‘Pana’ star, Tekno, Directed by Patrick Elis. Enjoy!...
  3. VIDEO: Dr Amir – “Wigili” ft. Kcee, Harrysong & Skiibii Serial hitmaker Dr. Amir serves a stellar video of his own entitled ‘Wigili’ whichfeatures Kcee, Harrysong and Skiibii on the self-produced hit-bound...
  4. Mike Ezuruonye & Vera Sidika star in Kcee, Harrysong & SkiiBii’s New Video “Ebaeno” It’s one of the trending videos this weekend. Check out “Ebaeno“, the brand new video featuring Nollywood star Mike Ezuruonye...
  5. Brand new video from Kcee for ‘Love Boat’ ft Diamond Platinumz Five Star Music is proud to debut the brand new music video for Kcee’s latest single – the midtempo R&B...
  6. Liberian Star F.A collaborates with Chidinma | Watch the Video for “Desire” Liberian music star F.A popularly know as Mr F.A has dropped the video for his new song “Desire”. F.A (Real Name:...
  7. VIDEO Premiere: Kcee – Tinana (prod. Del’B) VIDEO Premiere: Kcee – Tinana (prod. Del’B) Five Star General, Kcee releases a brand new single titled “Tinana“. The song sees...
  8. VIDEO: John NetworQ – “Love Yours” Straight outta his debut EP, Son of Merlin, FM Records signee, John NetworQ drops the official video to the 1st...
  9. VIDEO: Smooth G – My Love It’s official people, the new king of smooth and high-life music “Smooth G”an Artiste is signed to Hype Tunez Records...
  10. VIDEO: Falz x Simi Love Up On Stage + “Show You Pepper” Performance What would have been the release of a joint EP by music sweethearts, Falz and Simi without a show of...

< YOHAIG home