Happy birthday KCEE!

Five Star General and hitmaker KCEE is a year older and he is celebrating with fans with this brand new single titles ‘Desire’. Collaborating with reliable hit merchant Mystro, Kcee serves one of his best performance yet.

‘My love for you no go fall like dollar oh’, Kcee sings in this super catchy highlife tinged love song. Kcee has another hit.

Check on it.

VIDEO: Kcee – ‘Desire’

