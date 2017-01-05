VIDEO: KJV – “Ori Mi”

A young Nigerian KJV Yes KJV not “King James Version” but “King Jiggy Vocals” has unleashed the video of his new year tune ORI MI. A powerful song with prayerful contents which can be likened to Funmi Aragbaye’s evergreen end of the year song “Odun Lo So Pin”.

The song ORI MI is a prayerful tune to usher us into the new year with heavy determination to succeed in all our aspirations for the year. Follow him on all SMedia platforms @kjvmusic.

Download and share thoughts about the buzzing underground act. KJV is signed to Trailblazers Entertainment, an entertainment outfit based outside Nigeria.

Click here to view the video on YouTube.

