VIDEO: Minjin – “Boogie”

Posted December 30, 2016 4:36 am by Comments

Afro Hip-Hop Act and Swaga Records front-man, Minjin liberates the visuals to his buzzing dance track – ‘Boogie’. The song which has been on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties. 
 
The video was shot in Lagos by respected cinematographer, Matt Max and features a cameo appearance from popular actor and comedian Amaechi Muonagor.
 
Expect many more dope projects from Minjin and Swaga Records in 2017. For now, enjoy this!
GET AUDIO HERE 
Watch music video here!

The post VIDEO: Minjin – “Boogie” appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Minjin – “Jare” Swaga Records Presents MINJIN  Release the official video to his Smashing hit Single Titled “Jare”.  Directed By Emmanuel igbekele Watch, Download and Enjoy!!...
  2. Minjin shoots new video, Jungle   King Minjin as he is often called has recently completed the shoot of yet another musical video, titled, ’Jungle’...
  3. VIDEO: Charass – “Kiss & Tell” ft. Cynthia Morgan Melody Music presents Charass in the video for ‘Kiss and Tell’ featuring Cynthia Morgan. Cameo appearance by IK Ogbonna and...
  4. VIDEO: bigLITTLE – “Get Down” ft. BOJ HF Music fast rising act bigLITTLE unveils the visuals to his recently released single ‘Get Down’featuring BOJ. This lethal collabo...
  5. Lil Kesh ft Olamide release latest music video “Problem Child” Records frontliner, Lil Kesh, drops the official video to the 14th track off his debut album Y.A.G.I titled ‘Problem Child’....
  6. So Cute…Ice Prince features Girlfriend Maima in New Video “Feelings” | Watch Ice Prince Zamani is a man in love…as is evident in his new music video “Feelings”. He released both the...
  7. Saxophonist Bjay Sax Unveils ‘Awsome God’ Music Video Popular saxophonist, Bjay Sax, has released the visuals for his composition titled ‘Awesome God’. The video which features cameo appearance...
  8. I’m open to new label dealings and collaborations….Minjin Former Kennis Music recording artiste, Adewale Lawanson Junior, known by his peers as Minjin, is one of the fast rising...
  9. VIDEO: Petrah – “Baby” ft. Reekado Banks Ghanaian Singer Petrah of Manner Records teams up with Reekado Banks of Mavin Records to give us this lovely tune,...
  10. VIDEO: ‘Music Over Sex’, Jaywon Gives A Full Insight To His Music Career, Label and Split With Kennis Music Self acclaimed “King of Music”, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known by his stage name Jaywon, is this week’s guest on ever-revealing HF...

< YOHAIG home