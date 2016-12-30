VIDEO: Minjin – “Boogie”

Afro Hip-Hop Act and Swaga Records front-man, Minjin liberates the visuals to his buzzing dance track – ‘Boogie’. The song which has been on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties.

The video was shot in Lagos by respected cinematographer, Matt Max and features a cameo appearance from popular actor and comedian Amaechi Muonagor.

Expect many more dope projects from Minjin and Swaga Records in 2017. For now, enjoy this!

