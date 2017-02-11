VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Fantasy Ft. Orezi

Posted February 11, 2017 10:36 pm by Comments

Nessy Bee is here with the very anticipated video to Fantasy, song on which he featured Orezi. Shot in a location in Lagos, the video can be said to be synonymous to the beautiful coat of many colours.
Oludare the director did an excellent job with this video as it will keep you glued to your screen from the very beginning.This is one video you will watch back to back as it really compensates the already sonorous audio.
Kudos to the entire BBMG for this one.

The post VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Fantasy Ft. Orezi appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nessy Bee – “KING SH*T Freestyle” (Audio/Viral Video) 2016 has been a vibrant/sure-fire year for the Bharder Boiz Muzik Group recording act by the name, Nessy Bee; having...
  2. VIDEO: Wizkid Delays Davido’s New Music Release, Orezi Claims He Has Slept With Only Four Women… On ‘TX Weekly’ Making the news rounds this week are; Djinee, the ‘Ego’ and ‘Overkillin’ crooner who is in the process of fashioning...
  3. VIDEO: Kola-Bo – Na Dem Know | Fantasy ft. Benny Paladin Kola-Bo, a Nigerian/American born reggae/dance-hall artist based in Dallas, USA, the chune ‘Na Dem Know’ is a track off his...
  4. VIDEO: ChrisNikes – “Oh My God” f. Orezi MoreBeatz Records presents the Official Visuals to ‘Oh My God’, which has Orezi on it. ‘Oh My God’ which was...
  5. Orezi – “Just Like That” (Viral Video) To begin 2017, Mr. Ragamoffin, Orezi dishes out a viral  video of his record  “Just Like That” which was produced by Popito...
  6. TwItCh – Fantasy After the debut of his first single titled TALK, TwItCh is back with something for the streets and clubs which...
  7. Orezi – “Call The Police” (Prod. By Mystro) Orezi a.k.a Mr. Ragamofin is set to release a new single titled “Call The Police”; following the massive success of...
  8. Shakar El – “Shutdown” (Remix) ft. Orezi (Prod by Fliptyce) Shakar EL a.k.a Shakar Nwa Ama Ma links up with ‘mr Ragga Muffin’ Orezi for the SHUTDOWN Remix..The Flip tyce...
  9. Orezi Drops Video For Shuperu…Set To Drop Album In February Serial hit maker and Sprisal Entertainment star act, Orezi starts the New Year in grand style with the visuals for...
  10. VIDEO: Orezi – How Long VIDEO: Orezi – How Long This song, ‘How Long‘ by Orezi is one of my personal favorites off his vastly...

< YOHAIG home