VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Fantasy Ft. Orezi

Nessy Bee is here with the very anticipated video to Fantasy, song on which he featured Orezi. Shot in a location in Lagos, the video can be said to be synonymous to the beautiful coat of many colours.

Oludare the director did an excellent job with this video as it will keep you glued to your screen from the very beginning.This is one video you will watch back to back as it really compensates the already sonorous audio.

Kudos to the entire BBMG for this one.

