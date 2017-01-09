VIDEO: Peter Clarke – “Ordinary Guys” ft. Skales

The Year 2017 has begun, and with it, a movement that is catching fire both online and offline. The litty movement of the Ordinary Guys. The concept is simple; basically a celebration of ordinary folks, male or female, doing extraordinary things. Rozey Records act, Peter Clarke enlists Baseline front-man Skales in this wavy brand new single “Ordinary Guys”. Directed by Paul Gambit.

Watch and enjoy.

