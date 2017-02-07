VIDEO: Phyno – “Financial Woman” f. PSquare

Posted February 7, 2017 7:36 am by Comments

Phyno drop a fresh video featuring PSquare “Financial Woman”.Shot by Clarence Peters

VIDEO: Phyno – “Financial Woman” f.  PSquare

The post VIDEO: Phyno – “Financial Woman” f. PSquare appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Phyno ft. P-Square – Financial Woman Ace indigenous rapper Phyno begins the year by dishing out the official music video for his collaboration with superstar duo –...
  2. VIDEO: Flavour – “Gbo Gan Gbom” ft. Phyno & Zoro 2NITE MUSIC GROUP presents Flavour’s latest video, “Gbo Gan Gbom (Une Soul)” featuring Phyno and Zoro. Director: Clarence Peters Flavour...
  3. VIDEO: DJ Xclusive – “All I See” ft. Phyno Superstar DJ Xclusive Teams up with Phyno for the Hip Hop Classic song. This song is the final single of...
  4. Tiwa Savage, Solid Star & Phyno Stun In New Videos Achievas Entertainment’s pop singer, Solidstar has just released the music video to his major hit, “Baby Jollof“, featuring Mavin songstress,...
  5. Seyi Shay, Phyno serenade in Mary video After dominating last year with headline breaking feats and releasing her critically acclaimed début, Seyi or Shay, raving songstress Seyi...
  6. Patoranking releases music video “Money” featuring Phyno While still basking in the euphoria of the release of his debut album, God Over Everything [G.O.E], Patoranking has released...
  7. VIDEO + AUDIO: Mayorkun – “Love You Tire” f. Mr Eazi Brand new single from Davido Music Worldwide act – Mayorkun, featuring Starboy’s Mr Eazi .Mayorkun wow-ed everyone in April this year...
  8. VIDEO: Houston Texas Goes Wild For Phyno As He Performs ‘Fada Fada’ One of the household executives of Nigerian rap – Eze Nnunu 1 of the autonomous Ibo community, Phyno just kicked...
  9. VIDEO: Phyno – “Mistakes” Music video by Phyno performing Mistakes [Official Video]. Penthauze. Enjoy below Phyno – “Mistakes” The post VIDEO: Phyno – “Mistakes”...
  10. VIDEO: DJ Neptune – “Marry” ft. Mr Eazi Neptune Records / Entertainment releases the music video to the hit single MARRY by DJ Neptune feat. Mr Eazi. This...

< YOHAIG home