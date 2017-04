The Penthauze Playmaker, Phyno brings you the visuals to “So Far So Good” which is the 12th track off his album, The Playmaker.

Enjoy as Phyno thanks God for how far He has brought him so far so good to make the video one amazing masterpiece.

Directed by Patrick Elis.

Phyno – So Far So Good

