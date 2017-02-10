VIDEO PREMIERE: General Pype – “Shop Is Open”
Posted February 10, 2017 4:36 am by admin Comments
The Seven star general, General Pype, drops the official video to his club banger, Shop is Open.
Directed by Pedro Negro.
Enjoy below
The post VIDEO PREMIERE: General Pype – “Shop Is Open” appeared first on tooXclusive.
Related posts:
- VIDEO: General Pype: Stand Attention VIDEO: General Pype: Stand Attention So, this is by no means a new single by General Pype. “Stand Attention” was...
- Maleek Berry, General Pype Drop New Videos Producer and singer, Maleek Berry has dropped a music video collaboration with UK rapper, Sneakbo. The new release titled ‘For...
- VIDEO PREMIERE: Shaydee – “Pon Da Floor “ Fresh off the release of his very well received 2016 single “Smile”, Shaydee returns with a banger called “Pon Da...
- VIDEO PREMIERE: Adekunle Gold – “Friend Zone” Off his debut album titled “Gold”, Adekunle Gold dishes out this enthralling visuals to the record“Friend Zone” which is the 6th...
- VIDEO PREMIERE: TOLU – “Champion” alyhillsrecords artist Tolu presents this fresh and sizzling visuals to the street anthem champion amazing visual shot by Paul Gambit...
- VIDEO PREMIERE: Kach – “Odana” Gmix f. Lil Kesh Signature Records hits the scene again with the G-mix of Kach’s hit single, OdaNa featuring the #YAGI boss, Lil Kesh....
- VIDEO PREMIERE: Rayce – “Wetin Dey” (Remix) ft. Davido Jebron Records frontman Rayce drops his 1st official video for 2016 for the most trending song of the moment Wetin...
- VIDEO PREMIERE: Tiwa Savage – “Rewind” The visuals to Rewind, one of the standout tracks from the critically RED album by Tiwa Savage. VIDEO PREMIERE: Tiwa...
- VIDEO PREMIERE: Mr Icy – No Worries Babacar Diop (born October 9, 1993 ) better known by his stage name Mr.icy, He is a Senegalese international artiste....
- VIDEO: Mr 2Sweet – Sukusu f. Solid Star x Toubey Ivory Coast based Nigerian artiste, Ferdinand Nwabunwanne, who goes by the stage name 2SWEET, known for his classic multilingual lyrical...
What do you think?