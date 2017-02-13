VIDEO PREMIERE: Kiss Daniel – “Duro”

Pop Superstar Kiss Daniel has had a very busy past few months churning out video after video to hit singles off his “New Era” album which was released last year. The latest is the visuals to the ballad “Duro” which many fans have labelled as one of Kiss Daniel’s most important works.
The video which was shot on location in Malibu and Los Angeles, California was directed by Patrick Elis and features the popstar serenading his “love” with smooth and sweet tunes imploring her to stay. He promises undying love to her irrespective of the season or time.
Early reviewers of the video came to a consensus that this track and its video will go a long way in impressing upon the minds of fans the versatility of the G-Worldwide artiste.

Kiss Daniel – “Duro”

