VIDEO PREMIERE: Sean Tizzle – “Thank You”
Posted January 1, 2017 1:36 am by admin Comments
From his forth coming Ep titled: (MOVING FORWARD VOL.1) Sean Tizzle kicks starts the year with this awesome tune titled “Thank You”.
Watch the video below!
