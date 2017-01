Sege Bami comes through with this amazing tune titled “OkunRin” and a great video to complement it. It’s produced by Sege Bami mixed by Natialo productions and video directed by Slick City empire.

If you love good music you would love this, enjoy and share.

You can follow him @segebami1 on Twitter & @segebami on instagram

Get audio below



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Sege-Bami-OkunRin.mp3

Sege Bami – “OkunRin”

The post VIDEO: Sege Bami – “OkunRin” appeared first on tooXclusive.