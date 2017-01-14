VIDEO: Sheliroy – “Mumbai” Ft. CDQ

How do you feel about going to Mumbai?
Well, in this video, Over The Top Entertainment artiste, Sheliroy teams up with CDQ to release the official video to his latest single, Mumbai.
Sultry performance from the vixens and dope visuals by Clarence Peters make this one video to look out for in 2017
VIDEO: Sheliroy – "Mumbai" Ft. CDQ

