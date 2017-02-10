VIDEO: Sugarboy & Jaywon Thrilling Performance @ JOOR Concert 2
Sugarboy performing ‘Hola Hola’ and Jaywon performing ‘Madantin’ at the second edition of DJ Kaywise hosted ‘JOOR Concert’.
