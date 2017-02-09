The sounds from Eternity Clan Records keep getting competitive by the day. After his release of “Supermega” (The video and audio), and “Shayo Miller” produced by Jakabit, Whizper releases a suspense-filled afro hit video for his single “My Yard” featuring Hauze27 Entertainment First Son Jaywillz.

The video was Directed by the Video Herbalist – Avalon Okpe, and produced by Eternity Clan Record’s CEO, Divine O. Daniel.

Enjoy this artistry!

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

Get audio below



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Whizper-ft-Jaywillz-My-Yard-Prod-By-Kezyklef.mp3

Whizper – “My Yard” ft. Jaywillz

The post VIDEO: Whizper – “My Yard” ft. Jaywillz (Dir. By Avalon Okpe) appeared first on tooXclusive.