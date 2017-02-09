VIDEO: Whizper – “My Yard” ft. Jaywillz (Dir. By Avalon Okpe)

The sounds from Eternity Clan Records keep getting competitive by the day. After his release of “Supermega” (The video and audio), and “Shayo Miller” produced by Jakabit, Whizper releases a suspense-filled afro hit video for his single “My Yard” featuring Hauze27 Entertainment First Son Jaywillz.
The video was Directed by the Video Herbalist – Avalon Okpe, and produced by Eternity Clan Record’s  CEO,  Divine O. Daniel.
