Wale Turner Is My Son – Shina Peller

CEO Aquila Records, Shina peller, has revealed that music sensation, Wale Turner is his son.

Peller, made this known on an interview with Planet TV, where he talked about the ‘No’ crooner, confirming that truly, Wale Turner is his son.

He explained further saying, himself and the fast rising rapper, have bonded over time, as the years long relationship that exists between them, has blossomed into a father/son kind of affair.

Watch interview below:

 

Wale Turner is my son in the industry – Sabina Peller cc @waleturner @shinapeller

A video posted by Planet TV DStv CH.328 (@planetradiotv) on

 

