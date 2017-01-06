Wande Coal Will Be On My Mixtape | Wizkid Set To Drop 4 Mixtapes

Sony Music act, Wizkid, has promised fans that he will be releasing 4 mixtapes for the year 2017.

He took to twitter to reveal this, tweeting:

4 mixtape’s 2017! With some of my amazing friends! ? — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 4, 2017

Wizkid, who also snagged the ‘Artiste of the year’ award at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, also revealed after been asked that singer, Wande Coal, will be collaborating with him on one of the mixtapes

@wizkidayo tell me there’s actually a mixtape with wande ?????? — D.L.X (@Delemarine) January 4, 2017

Yes sir! https://t.co/A98yV8lzvl — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 4, 2017

