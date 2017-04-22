Whizper – Down On It (Prod. By Major Bangz)

Eternity Clan Records Afro God – Whizper is out with yet another club hit! This is his third single since coming on ECR (Eternity Clan Records).
The “My Yard” singer enters the stage with “Down On It” this time. Every sound from Whizper leaves you anticipating what next and when next something as ill as this will surface again.
