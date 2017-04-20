Who Is The Hottest Male Artistes At The Moment?

Who Is The Hottest Male Artistes At The Moment?

For a couple of weeks now, we have all been entertained with beautiful music by our favorite artistes. Songs, that have not only gone on to create  memories for many but have succeeded in bringing out the ”Speak Out’ spirit in many across the nation.

We have had a few topping charts for weeks and some creating some sort of international buzz due to its disappearing act concept but, all the same, these songs are great.

With the likes of Davido’s IF, still topping charts till this moment, Tekno’s well basically all his songs still trending, Wizkid’s Come Closer, Daddy Yo, delighting hearts and homes, and Runtown’s Mad Over You still causing some sort of havoc, if you had to pick,  who among the many male artistes in the industry will you tag as the hottest right now?

