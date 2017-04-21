Will You Shut Up! – Runtown Slams Rude Twitter User

Runtown sure has no time for trolls, as he recently slammed one of the many online for a disrespectful statement.

The singer, who is expecting his first child with his US Based girlfriend, Selena, simply shut a twitter user up who took to the social media platform to first complain about the ”babymama syndrome’ eating deep into the entertainment industry, cautioning singers Davido and Runtown to be cautious of H.I.V and learn to make use of protection whenever they feel the need to engage in sexual activities.

The user wrote:

The way this babymama syndrome is eating deep into our artists…shows their growing level of rascality

To which Runtown replied:

Will you shut up!

