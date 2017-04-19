WIN TICKETS : Sugarboy ‘Believe’ ALBUM Launch Concert.

Posted April 19, 2017

WIN TICKETS : Sugarboy ‘Believe’ ALBUM Launch Concert.

In anticipation of the “BELIEVE” album launch/concert by G-Worldwide superstar, Sugarboy, which will hold this Saturday the 22nd of April 2017 at the grand ballroom Oriental Hotel, Lagos, we will ?be givin’ out free tickets to some lucky individuals to attend.

All you need do is answer these two simple questions.
1. Tell us Sugarboy’s real names
2. Who produced Sugarboy’s hit single ‘Hola Hola’?

Send Answer to events@tooxclsuive.com

