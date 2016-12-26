Wizkid Tells Ojuelegba Story With DJ Stramborella

Posted December 26, 2016 10:36 am by Comments

Wizkid Tells Ojuelegba Story With DJ Stramborella

Headies ‘Artiste f the year’ winner, Wizkid, has achieved so much since he stepped int the limelight couple of years back.

The ‘Daddy Yo’ crooner, who recently attended the Headies award show, took time out recount his grass to grace story revealing that DJ Stramborella, was in-fact one of the few ho stood by him when he first started out in the game.

In his words:

From way back, those wey no know, dem no go know. Na this man house he actually start….

Watch video below:

 

Daddy yo. tell em. It haf tayed. Day 0 nigga. Backstage Rhythm unplugged 2016 @wizkidayo @deejayoshe @dc_melvis @pweidmm3 @harrybrimstone @judeengees @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare @ugoseke @cherishnenye1 @deejayskeelo1 @victoredem @2020charles

A video posted by dj stramborella (@djstramborella) on

The post Wizkid Tells Ojuelegba Story With DJ Stramborella appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Wizkid – “Daddy Yo” Wizkid is ending the year with a new single “daddy Yo”  Listen below and share your thoughts. The post VIDEO:...
  2. VIDEO: I Love Wizkid – Alicia Keys on a Potential “Wizkid” Collaboration Alicia Keys once again confirmed her love for Wizkids music in an interview with Ebro on Beats 1 for Apple...
  3. Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”, Phyno Fans Upset Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”,...
  4. Wizkid Set To Hold Home Coming Concert Singer Wizkid, is set to hold a homecoming concert. Wizkid, who has been in the US for a while now,...
  5. Alikiba Blasts His Fans For Attacking Wizkid (Photo) Tanzanian singer, Alikiba, has lashed out at those who attacked Wizkid after MTV European Music Awards stripped Wizkid of his...
  6. Ashley Okwuosa: Wizkid, Ojuelegba & the Effect of International Collaboration In the wake of last weekend’s surprise re-release of Wizkid’s Ojuelegba featuring Drake and Skepta, the Internet was abuzz with...
  7. 2016 Headies: Wizkid Wins Artiste Of The Year Singer Wizkid, has clinched the award for ‘The Artiste Of The Year’ at the just concluded Headies awards. The award...
  8. Wizkid & His New Bae, Justine Skye, Pictured Having Fun At The Music Fest Photos show Wizkid and his bae Justine Skye having a swell time at the One Africa Music Fest. All shared...
  9. “T baby forever!” Wizkid & Tania Omotayo are Going Strong Amidst rumours of breakup and the fact that they haven’t been spotted out and about in a couple of months,...
  10. Headies Awards: I didn’t see Eva’s fiancé – Wizkid Artiste of the Year at the Headies 2016 Awards, Wizkid has denied that he snubbed Eva Alordia’s fiancé, Caesar at the...

< YOHAIG home