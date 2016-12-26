Wizkid Tells Ojuelegba Story With DJ Stramborella

Headies ‘Artiste f the year’ winner, Wizkid, has achieved so much since he stepped int the limelight couple of years back.

The ‘Daddy Yo’ crooner, who recently attended the Headies award show, took time out recount his grass to grace story revealing that DJ Stramborella, was in-fact one of the few ho stood by him when he first started out in the game.

In his words:

From way back, those wey no know, dem no go know. Na this man house he actually start….

Daddy yo. tell em. It haf tayed. Day 0 nigga. Backstage Rhythm unplugged 2016 @wizkidayo @deejayoshe @dc_melvis @pweidmm3 @harrybrimstone @judeengees @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare @ugoseke @cherishnenye1 @deejayskeelo1 @victoredem @2020charles A video posted by dj stramborella (@djstramborella) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:22pm PST

