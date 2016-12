Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade, has gotten her first Grammy Awards invite.

The singer, who recently won ‘Female Artiste of the year’ at the just concluded Soundciy MVP Awards, took to Instagram to share the great news.

Sharing a photo of the invite, the excited singer wrote:

Thankful #MAMAAFRICA #theDiaryofanAfricanWoman.

Big congrats Miss Yemi

