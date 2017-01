To begin the 2017 run, Yung L jumps on this TUC produced instrumentation which he titles This Year.

This is quite a nice way to begin the year.

Enjoy below

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/THIS-YEAR-Prod.-T.U.C.mp3

Yung L – “This Year” (Prod. By TUC

