Register on NiDCOM portal for proper identification, Abike Dabiri urges Diasporans
Two suspected thieves escape jungle justice in A’ Ibom
Liverpool captain to join Gerrard in Saudi club – reports
Subsidy removal: Niger assembly wants reduction of working days
The Niger State House of Assembly has urged the State government to reduce the number of working days for civil servants to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal. The Assembly made the call …
Senate moves to scrap age limit in job advertisements in Nigeria
IF the resolution of the Senate is agreed with by the Executive arm of Government, there would abolition of age limit in job advertisements in the country, just as it has asked Employers of labour in Nigeria to relax age requirement as precondition for employment in Nigeria.
Transfer: Thiago Silva names club he would join after Chelsea
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted he would love to return to Brazil to play for his former club Fluminense when he decides to leave Chelsea in the near future. Silva, however, admitted that his children are a stumbling block to any such move. Speaking to Brazilian outlet, O Globo, the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back …
Taraba governor appoints 7 female commissioners
ACPN vows to tackle Register-and-Go syndrome with technology
Community Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Lagos State Chapter, have vowed to tackle the menace of ‘register and go’(R&G) syndrome, an unethical practice that allows a registered pharmacist to drop his certificate for registration in exchange for money, saying it has tarnished the image of pharmacists and …
