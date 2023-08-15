VMCII stands for the Vote Must Count International Initiative, a non-governmental organization based in Abuja, Nigeria. The organization works to promote human rights, good governance and democracy around the world.
It was founded in 2020 by activists who wanted to ensure every vote counts in Nigerian elections.
The organization has been active since its inception and has ensured that all citizens have access to fair and free elections. They have also called for cancelling the 2023 presidential election due to allegations of rigging by Mahmood Yakubu.
In addition, they have demanded that Tinubu’s certificate be withdrawn, and an interim president be sworn in.
VMCII is committed to ensuring that all votes are counted accurately and fairly and that no one is denied their right to vote or their right to have their vote counted. They strive to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and respected in the democratic process.
Overall, VMCII is an integral part of Nigeria’s political landscape and will continue to work towards ensuring fair elections for all citizens.
The role of civil society organizations in Nigeria’s elections is essential.
Civil society organizations are responsible for monitoring the electoral process, providing independent analysis and reporting on the election results, and advocating for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral system.
They also play a critical role in educating citizens about their rights and responsibilities as voters and helping to ensure that all eligible citizens have access to voting.
Civil society organizations ensured the 2019 Nigerian general election was free and fair. They monitored the electoral process from start to finish, ensuring that all candidates had equal access to resources and media coverage, that no fraud or irregularities occurred during the voting process, and that the results were accurately reported.
In addition, they provided legal assistance to those who felt their votes had been unfairly discounted or disregarded.
Civil society organizations also played an essential role in advocating for greater transparency in the Nigerian electoral system. They called on the government to make public all relevant information related to the election process, including campaign finance reports, voter registration data, and polling station locations.
This ensured citizens had access to accurate information about their right to vote and how their vote would be counted.
Finally, civil society organizations worked hard to ensure all eligible citizens could exercise their right to vote by educating them on voter registration procedures and helping people find polling stations.
This helped ensure a high turnout at the polls despite logistical challenges such as long lines at polling stations due to inadequate infrastructure or insufficient staff.
Civil society organizations have played a critical role in ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria over the past few years. Their efforts have helped create a more transparent electoral system which has allowed citizens to exercise their right to vote without fear of intimidation or manipulation of results.
