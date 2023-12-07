Major Banking Shift:Non-Deposit Entities to be Removed from NIBSS Transfer List

Significant change in Nigeria’s banking sector, as banks have been instructed to remove Switches, Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs), and Super Agents from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment Outwards System. This directive, outlined in a circular dated December 5, 2023, from NIBSS, aims to align with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s guidelines on electronic payments.
The circular, Ref: NIBSS/BD/NI/PO/005/051223, highlights that the inclusion of non-deposit-taking financial institutions as beneficiaries on NIP funds transfer channels contradicts the CBN Guidelines on Electronic Payment of Salaries, Pensions, Suppliers, and Taxes in Nigeria, established in February 2014.
NIBSS clarified that while switches, PSSPs, and Super Agents may process outward transfers as inflows to banks, they are not permitted to receive inflows, as their licenses do not allow them to hold customers’ funds. This decision is further supported by the regulatory advice in the circular titled ‘Permissible Services and Products of PSSP Operation in Nigeria’, Ref: BPD/DIR/GEN/CIR/05/004 dated May 11, 2018.
To participate in Nigeria’s payment ecosystem, operators must obtain at least one of the following licenses from the CBN: Switching and Processing; Mobile Money Operations; Payment Solution Services; and Regulatory Sandbox. Among these, only Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) are authorized to hold customer funds, as per CBN regulations.
Editorial
The recent directive by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to disconnect non-deposit financial entities from the Instant Payment Outwards System marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s banking and financial landscape. This move, aligning with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) guidelines, underscores a commitment to maintaining a robust and secure financial ecosystem.
We, at Yohaig NG, recognize the importance of this decision in safeguarding the integrity of electronic payments in Nigeria. By restricting the ability of non-deposit-taking entities to receive funds, the NIBSS is ensuring that only institutions with the requisite licensing and oversight are entrusted with the responsibility of handling customer funds. This is crucial in a digital age where financial transactions are increasingly conducted online, and the security of these transactions is paramount.
This decision reflects a broader trend of regulatory tightening in the financial sector, a necessary step in a rapidly evolving digital economy. It highlights the need for continuous adaptation and compliance with regulatory standards to protect consumers and maintain the stability of the financial system.
As we move forward, it is imperative that all stakeholders in Nigeria’s financial sector – from banks to payment service providers – understand and adhere to these regulations. Compliance is not just a legal obligation; it is a cornerstone of trust and reliability in the financial system.
The delisting of non-deposit financial institutions from the NIBSS transfer list is a proactive measure that reinforces the security and integrity of Nigeria’s financial system. It is a step towards a more regulated, secure, and trustworthy financial environment, which is essential for the country’s economic growth and stability.
Founding and Purpose
- Establishment: NIBSS was established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and licensed under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990. It was a collaborative effort involving the CBN and all licensed banks in Nigeria.
- Primary Objective: The primary objective of NIBSS is to provide a robust infrastructure for handling inter-bank payments to support the Nigerian banking sector and the economy at large. It aims to drive and facilitate electronic payments across the Nigerian financial industry.
Services and Operations
- Inter-Bank Settlements: NIBSS is responsible for settling inter-bank transfers and transactions. This includes managing the real-time gross settlement system (RTGS), which is crucial for high-value transactions between banks.
- Automated Clearing House: NIBSS operates the Automated Clearing House (ACH), which processes and settles lower-value and bulk transactions, such as checks and electronic transfers.
- NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP): NIP is a real-time payment system that allows for instant transfer of funds from one bank account to another across different banks in Nigeria. It’s one of the most popular services offered by NIBSS due to its efficiency and speed.
- Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS): NIBSS collaborates with the CSCS to facilitate the clearing and settlement of securities transactions.
Technological Advancements
- Innovation in Payment Systems: NIBSS has been at the forefront of introducing innovative payment solutions in Nigeria. This includes the development of platforms like NIP and the BVN (Bank Verification Number) system, which provides a unique identity for bank customers across different banks, enhancing security and trust in the banking sector.
- Digital Transformation: NIBSS continues to invest in technology to improve the efficiency and security of payment systems in Nigeria. This includes adopting blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and other fintech innovations to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital financial space.
Impact on the Nigerian Economy
- Facilitating Cashless Transactions: NIBSS has been instrumental in the shift towards a cashless economy in Nigeria. By providing reliable and efficient electronic payment systems, NIBSS has helped reduce the reliance on cash, thereby improving transaction efficiency and reducing the risks associated with cash handling.
- Supporting Financial Inclusion: Through its services, NIBSS plays a significant role in promoting financial inclusion by enabling more Nigerians to access banking services and participate in the formal financial system.
Challenges and Future Directions
- Addressing Cybersecurity: As digital transactions increase, NIBSS faces the ongoing challenge of ensuring the security and integrity of financial transactions against cyber threats.
- Adapting to Global Trends: NIBSS continues to adapt to global financial trends, including the integration of international payment systems and compliance with global financial regulations.
NIBSS is a cornerstone of the Nigerian financial system, providing essential services that facilitate efficient and secure financial transactions. Its role in advancing the digital payment landscape and promoting financial inclusion has been pivotal in the growth and stability of Nigeria’s economy. As the financial sector continues to evolve, NIBSS is expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of banking and finance in Nigeria.