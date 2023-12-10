Revamping Education: Afrilearn CEO Highlights Outdated Curricula

Isaac Oladipupo, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrilearn, an innovative platform leveraging technology in education, has voiced concerns about the challenges facing Nigeria’s educational system, particularly its outdated curricula. In an interview with Oghenovo Egodo-Michael, Oladipupo shared insights into his career, the inception of Afrilearn, and his views on the current state of education in Nigeria.
Raised in Alagbado, Lagos State, Oladipupo’s journey in education began at Lagos State University, studying Management Technology, and later, he pursued a Master’s degree in Public and International Affairs at the University of Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to take courses at Harvard and the Product School in the USA, focusing on Online Teaching Strategies and Software Product Management.
The idea for Afrilearn was born from a simple experiment – an online portal offering free access to past exam questions for students. The overwhelming response highlighted a significant gap in accessible educational resources online. Along with his childhood friend, Gabriel Olatunji-Legend, Oladipupo founded Afrilearn in 2019 with a mission to make affordable, world-class education accessible to Africans everywhere.
Oladipupo faced several challenges in the early stages, including financial constraints and technical glitches. However, what sets Afrilearn apart is its personalized learning approach, tailored to the unique challenges faced by young Africans. The platform features interactive, game-like lessons with relatable characters, extensive curriculum-based notes, engaging video lessons, and free coding lessons in popular programming languages.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Afrilearn responded swiftly to the closure of schools by providing access to primary and secondary education content online. This initiative addressed the surge in demand for online learning and received an overwhelming response.
Oladipupo emphasized the importance of addressing feedback from users and customers, ensuring that Afrilearn remains not just relevant but beloved. While Afrilearn thrives in the digital space, there are plans to set up physical community centers for holistic learning experiences.
Addressing the current educational system in Nigeria, Oladipupo highlighted the need for a blend of traditional education with modern technological approaches. He advocates for collaboration between educational bodies, tech platforms, the private sector, and industry experts to enhance the quality and reach of education.
Afrilearn’s innovative approach earned it the ‘Digital Innovation of the Year’ award by the US Chambers of Commerce. Oladipupo attributes this success to the platform’s ability to integrate local context with cutting-edge technology, making education engaging and accessible, especially in remote parts of Nigeria.
Editorial
Isaac Oladipupo’s insights into the challenges facing Nigeria’s educational system, particularly the issue of outdated curricula, are a call to action for educational reform. The traditional educational model in Nigeria, which has served its purpose in the past, is now struggling to keep pace with the rapidly changing global landscape. The need for a curriculum that is both globally competitive and locally relevant has never been more critical.
Afrilearn, under Oladipupo’s leadership, exemplifies how technology can revolutionize education. The platform’s personalized approach to learning, which caters to the unique needs of African students, is a model for how educational content can be made more engaging, accessible, and effective. This approach is particularly important in Nigeria, where access to quality education is often hindered by geographical, financial, and infrastructural barriers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of online learning platforms like Afrilearn. The swift transition to digital learning during the pandemic was not just a temporary solution but a glimpse into the future of education. It underscores the need for educational systems to be flexible and adaptable, capable of leveraging technology to overcome challenges.
Oladipupo’s call for collaboration between various stakeholders in the education sector is a step in the right direction. It is only through a concerted effort that the educational system can be overhauled to meet the needs of today’s learners. This involves not just updating the curriculum but also investing in teacher training, infrastructure, and technological tools.
The path to educational reform in Nigeria is a multifaceted one, requiring the involvement of government bodies, educational institutions, private sector players, and technology experts. It is a journey that must be embarked upon with urgency and commitment, for the future of Nigeria’s youth and the nation’s development depend on it.
The issue of outdated curricula in Nigeria’s educational system is a significant concern that impacts the quality of education and the preparedness of students for the modern workforce and global challenges. Several factors contribute to this problem, and its implications are far-reaching . One of the primary issues with outdated curricula is that they often do not align with current industry demands or the skills required in the 21st century. Subjects and teaching methods may not adequately cover areas like digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving, which are essential today.
Rapid advancements in technology have transformed various sectors, but educational curricula have not always kept pace. This lag results in a gap between what students learn in school and the technological skills required in the modern workplace. As the world becomes more interconnected, there is a need for curricula that reflect global perspectives and multicultural understanding. Outdated curricula may not provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate a globalized world effectively.
Modern educational approaches emphasize innovation and creativity, but outdated curricula often rely on rote learning and memorization. This approach can stifle critical thinking and creativity, limiting students’ ability to think independently and innovatively. Outdated curricula can exacerbate educational inequalities. Students in under-resourced schools are often the most affected, as they may not have access to supplemental resources that provide exposure to current knowledge and skills.
The effectiveness of any curriculum is also dependent on the teachers who implement it. Outdated curricula can be challenging for teachers, especially if they lack the training or resources to adapt their teaching methods to more current standards. There is a direct correlation between the quality of education and economic development. An outdated curriculum can lead to a workforce that is ill-prepared for the demands of the modern economy, affecting the country’s overall growth and competitiveness.
Curricula that do not evolve can fail to address current social and cultural issues, leaving students ill-prepared to engage with and understand the complexities of contemporary society.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest education systems in Africa, with over 10 million children in school.
- The Nigerian educational system is influenced by the British system, due to its colonial history.
- There is a growing trend in Africa, including Nigeria, towards integrating technology in education, known as EdTech.
- Nigeria faces a significant challenge with teacher shortages, particularly in rural areas.
- The Nigerian government has been working on various initiatives to reform the educational sector, including updating curricula and incorporating digital learning tools.