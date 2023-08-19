Nba Probes Claims Against Unical Dean And Two Associates

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has convened an adhoc committee. Its purpose is to probe sexual assault allegations against Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar.
Notable figures, including NBA’s 1st Vice President, Linda Rose Bala, are part of this committee.
In addition, the NBA has voiced concerns about two other individuals. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, is under the spotlight.
He’s accused of prematurely declaring the 2023 governorship election results in Adamawa.
Meanwhile, Ifunanya Excel Grant faces scrutiny for her online behaviour.
Known as “the Baddest lawyer” on social media, she has posted explicit content, raising eyebrows within the NBA.
Editorial:
The NBA’s decision to investigate allegations against key figures in the legal and academic sectors is a significant move, reflecting its dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.
In a society where the reputation of individuals can be easily tarnished by allegations, it’s paramount that thorough, unbiased investigations are conducted to determine the truth.
The NBA’s proactive approach sends a clear message about its unwavering commitment to justice, transparency, and the rule of law.
Such actions serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their status or position, is beyond scrutiny when serious allegations emerge.
Furthermore, it’s essential for other professional bodies to take a leaf out of the NBA’s book, ensuring that they too maintain a vigilant stance against any form of misconduct.
In doing so, the integrity of professions can be preserved, and public trust can be fortified.
Did You Know?
- The NBA is the primary body for legal practitioners in Nigeria, advocating for the rule of law.
- The University of Calabar, where Prof. Cyril Ndifon served, is among Nigeria’s top tertiary institutions.
- Social media platforms offer a space for self-expression but come with ethical responsibilities.
- INEC plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s democracy, overseeing elections at various levels.
- The NBA’s actions reiterate the importance of ethical conduct in all professions.