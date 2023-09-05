Afdb Launches Phase Two Of Agro Industrial Initiative In Nigeria

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has unveiled the second phase of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ). This initiative aims to revolutionise agricultural practices in Nigeria.
By doing so, it seeks to transition the nation from an agrarian economy to an industrial one, centred on agribusiness.
The announcement came during a workshop scheduled for the 6th and 7th of September, 2023. This workshop is the first of many planned stakeholder engagements.
The goal is to gather input and align various interests before the SAPZ Program’s second phase begins in Nigeria.
A total of 20 states have expressed interest in this initiative. These states will undergo assessments to determine their suitability for the programme.
The SAPZ Program, a flagship of the AfDB’s Feed Africa Strategy, aims to achieve food self-sufficiency and boost exports of processed agricultural commodities. This, in turn, is expected to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.
The zones will serve as hubs where farmers, processors, and distributors collaborate. This model aims to reduce transaction costs and offer shared business development services, enhancing productivity and competitiveness.
Editorial
The AfDB’s decision to launch the second phase of the SAPZ is a testament to the bank’s commitment to transforming Africa’s agricultural landscape.
This initiative, if executed effectively, has the potential to reshape Nigeria’s economy, positioning it as a leader in agribusiness on the continent.
However, the success of this programme hinges on several factors. Firstly, the collaboration between the federal and state governments, the private sector, and development partners is crucial.
Secondly, the infrastructure within these zones must be top-notch to attract significant investment.
Lastly, there needs to be a clear strategy to ensure that the benefits of these zones trickle down to the local communities, ensuring inclusive growth.
While the initiative is promising, it’s essential to monitor its implementation closely.
The government and the AfDB must ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusivity at every stage of the programme.
Did You Know?
- The AfDB, founded in 1964, aims to reduce poverty and promote sustainable economic growth in African countries.
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with agriculture accounting for about 23% of its GDP.
- The SAPZ initiative aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which seeks to modernise Africa’s agriculture.
- Nigeria has over 30 million hectares of farmland under cultivation seasonally.
- The country’s agricultural sector employs over 70% of the nation’s workforce.