Cross River’s Bold N30bn Plan to Revolutionize Agriculture

In a significant move to transform its agricultural sector, the Cross River State Government has announced an ambitious plan to launch a N30 billion commercial agriculture development fund. This initiative, aimed at ensuring food sufficiency and elevating agriculture in the state, was jointly disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Mr. Johnson Ebokpo, and the Information Commissioner, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang.
The fund, guaranteed by the state government and managed by a consortium of banks, is designed to transition farmers from subsistence to commercial farming, thereby enhancing the agricultural value chain. The focus will be on boosting the production of maize, cassava, aquaculture, and rice and promoting all-year-round farming.
This intervention addresses the challenges farmers face in accessing loans. For instance, flour mills in Calabar currently rely on maize supplies worth about N60 billion annually from northern states due to insufficient local production. With approximately 1.8 million hectares of arable land in Cross River, the fund aims to maximize maize cultivation to meet local demands.
Under Prince Bassey Otu’s leadership, the state government is committing to this fund with the expectation that banks and international development partners will further support the initiative. Additionally, the state plans to launch the Code River State-Wide Irrigation Infrastructure Development Project to facilitate year-round agricultural production and attract investments, particularly in the cassava sub-sector.
A comprehensive Cassava Value Chain Development Policy framework has been developed to foster public-private partnerships. The government’s efforts include conducting soil surveys and fertility mapping, developing oil palm seedling nurseries, and initiating the Home Stead Farming Project to combat food insecurity and high costs.
Editorial
The Cross River State Government’s N30 billion agricultural development fund marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey towards agricultural self-reliance and economic diversification. This bold initiative aims to transform the state’s agricultural landscape and sets a precedent for other states to follow.
By focusing on transitioning from subsistence to commercial farming, the government is addressing a crucial gap in the agricultural sector. This shift is essential for scaling production, improving food security, and boosting the state’s economy. The emphasis on critical crops like maize, cassava, aquaculture, and rice aligns with local needs and market demands, ensuring a sustainable and profitable agricultural model.
The fund’s approach, involving a consortium of banks and the potential for international partnerships, reflects a strategic move towards a more integrated and collaborative effort in agricultural development. It’s a recognition that the challenges of modern agriculture require not just government intervention but also the support and expertise of the private sector and global community.
The initiative to develop year-round farming through the Code River State-Wide Irrigation Infrastructure Development Project is a testament to the state’s commitment to innovation and resilience in agriculture. This project, along with the Cassava Value Chain Development Policy, signifies a forward-thinking approach that understands the importance of adapting to changing climates and market dynamics.
We stand at the cusp of a new era in Nigerian agriculture, where states like Cross River lead the way in creating a more sustainable, productive, and prosperous agricultural sector. This journey, though challenging, holds the promise of transforming not just the state but setting a model for the entire nation.
Did You Know?
- Cross River State is home to the Cross River National Park, one of Nigeria’s largest rainforests.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of cassava, a staple food for over half a billion people worldwide.
- The concept of commercial farming involves not only the production of crops but also the effective management of resources and marketing strategies.
- Irrigation in agriculture significantly increases crop yields and allows for multiple cropping seasons.
- The global aquaculture market is expected to grow significantly, with Nigeria being one of the key players in Africa.