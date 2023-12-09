Edo State Enhances Agribusiness: 600 Get Agricultural Inputs

In a significant move to bolster agribusiness, the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises, Niger Delta project, has empowered 500 women and 100 youths in Edo State. This initiative, targeting individuals from 100 communities, aims to kickstart their journey in agriculture.
The beneficiaries received a variety of agricultural inputs, including 25 generators, 25 deep freezers, 16 de-feathering machines, six mini-haulage tricycles, motorised sprayers, 550 litres of insecticides, 864 litres of herbicides, and 378 bags of fertilisers. Additionally, they were provided with 7,500 day-old chicks, assorted poultry feeds, catfish fingerlings and juveniles, assorted fish feeds, cassava stems, 50 mobile cassava processing machines, fish smoking kilns, nine wheelbarrows, and improved rice seed varieties.
The Edo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre, flagged off the distribution, highlighting the importance of these inputs in enhancing productivity and ensuring food security. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to empowering communities through economic growth.
Samuel Owoicho, the Edo State Coordinator for the Federal Ministry for Agriculture and Food Security, emphasised that this distribution aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to poverty alleviation and food security. He noted the initiative’s potential for job creation and its positive impact on community development.
John Omoruyi, the State Project Coordinator of the LIFE-ND Project, stated that this is the fourth batch of young farmers trained in modern agricultural practices and empowered for optimal input utilisation. He stressed the project’s focus on supporting youth, women, and people living with disabilities and its commitment to providing modern farm inputs to increase agricultural yield.
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) funds the LIFE-ND project in collaboration with the Federal Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission.
Editorial
The recent initiative by the Federal Government and the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises, Niger Delta project, to empower 600 individuals in Edo State with agricultural inputs is a commendable step towards sustainable development. This program provides the necessary tools and resources for starting agribusinesses and aligns with broader poverty reduction goals, food security, and economic empowerment.
Focusing on women and youth, the initiative addresses two critical segments of society that are often underserved yet hold immense potential for driving agricultural innovation and community development. The diverse range of inputs provided, from livestock to machinery, ensures that beneficiaries have a solid foundation to build upon in various agricultural sectors.
This program also highlights the importance of government and international collaboration in addressing local challenges. The involvement of IFAD alongside the Federal Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission exemplifies how global partnerships can effectively contribute to local progress.
As Edo State and Nigeria continue to explore avenues for economic diversification, agriculture presents a viable and sustainable option. Initiatives like this equip individuals with the means to succeed in agriculture and lay the groundwork for a more food-secure and prosperous future.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is rich in agricultural resources, making it a key area for initiatives to boost agribusiness.
- The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is a specialised agency of the United Nations dedicated to eradicating rural poverty in developing countries.
- Agricultural inputs like fertilisers, seeds, and machinery enhance farm productivity and yield.
- Empowering women and youth in agriculture can significantly improve community well-being and economic growth.
- Modern agricultural practices and technologies are essential for increasing efficiency and sustainability in farming, especially in global challenges like climate change.