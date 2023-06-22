Eko Rice Value Chain Generates Over 2,600 Jobs in Lagos

On Wednesday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that the Eko Rice value chain had generated at least 2,620 jobs.
This announcement coincided with the launching of the ‘Five Billion Series 1′ of the ’30 Billion Eko Rice Contracts Programme’ on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange.
The governor described the launch as a “revolutionary public-private partnership” and a “game-changer for agriculture and food security” in Lagos.
He emphasised the importance of the capital market in driving development in Lagos’ commodities ecosystem and highlighted the investment opportunities in the agricultural sector.
Sanwo-Olu stated that by ensuring the availability of affordable rice, his administration is securing food for over 80% of Lagos families.
This initiative also empowers local farmers and stimulates economic growth.
The governor reported a 63.5% increase in local paddy production, which has created over 2,620 jobs and improved living conditions in rice-producing communities.
He described this as the beginning of an agricultural revolution in Lagos.
The governor further explained that their agreement with the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange would ensure a sustainable supply of paddy to the rice mill.
Every three months, 15,000 metric tonnes of paddy will be milled and sold to the public through subscribers, strengthening the rice value chain and boosting market confidence.
Editorial
Creating over 2,620 jobs through the Eko Rice value chain is a significant milestone for Lagos State.
This achievement underscores the potential of agriculture to drive economic growth and job creation. However, it also highlights the need for strategic partnerships and innovative approaches to unlock this potential.
While the state government’s efforts to secure food for Lagos families and empower local farmers are commendable, ensuring these initiatives are sustainable is crucial.
The partnership with the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange is a step in the right direction, as it guarantees a steady supply of paddy to the rice mill.
However, more can be done to support local farmers and strengthen the rice value chain.
This could include providing farmers access to affordable inputs and training, improving infrastructure for storage and processing, and creating an enabling environment for agribusinesses to thrive.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with over 20 million residents.
- Agriculture contributes about 30% to the GDP of Lagos State.
- Rice is a staple food in Nigeria, Africa’s largest rice consumer.
