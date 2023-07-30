Fake Fertiliser Producer Arrested, 150 Bags Seized in Bauchi

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Bauchi State has apprehended a suspected producer of counterfeit Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium fertiliser. The arrest occurred in Chinade town, located in the Katagum Local Government Area of the state.
SON’s operation team also confiscated 150 bags of fake fertiliser from the suspect’s shop at Chinade market. The arrest occurred last week during the market day.
Adamu Abba, the SON North East Zonal Coordinator, revealed to journalists that the suspect was caught producing the counterfeit Golden Fertiliser.
He used four combination sacks of fertiliser products from Mai Rago, Freedom, Boko and Indoorama, re-bagging the product into Golden fertiliser bags. The intention was to sell it as the original product to unsuspecting consumers.
Murtala Sa’ad, the head of the SON operations team, stated that they acted on an intelligence report. The team swiftly mobilised to the site and successfully apprehended the suspect.
The suspect, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Chanade, admitted to his crime, citing ignorance of the existing laws on standardisation and a desire to make quick money due to the high market demand for Golden Fertiliser.
The arrest of a producer of counterfeit fertiliser in Bauchi State highlights the persistent issue of product counterfeiting in Nigeria.
This practice undermines the economy and poses significant risks to consumers who rely on these products.
In this case, farmers, the backbone of our economy, are the victims. Using counterfeit fertilisers can lead to poor crop yields, affecting food security and the livelihoods of these farmers.
While arresting the suspect is a step in the right direction, more must be done to combat this issue.
This includes strengthening regulatory oversight, enhancing enforcement measures, and raising public awareness about the dangers of counterfeit products.
