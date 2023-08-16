Farmers Reveal Why Past Investments in Agric Sector Didn’t Yield Results

Farmers across Nigeria have pinpointed the non-involvement of critical stakeholders in the agric sector as the primary reason for the failure of government intervention programmes. Despite significant funds channelled into the sector, commodity prices continue to soar, placing Nigeria consistently among global food security concern hotspots.
This revelation emerged during a ‘Food Security in Nigeria: Nurturing Sustainable Development’ roundtable hosted by the Agriculture Development Project (ADP) in Abuja.
The discussion, attended by stakeholders in the agric value chain, highlighted the irony of Nigeria, an oil-rich nation, depending on imports due to non-operational refineries. Sadiq Umar Daware, the convener of the ADP, criticised the poor policy formulation and implementation that has plagued government programmes since 1960.
He cited the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration as a recent example.
Daware commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency on food security. However, he expressed concern over the high food prices, describing them as a national embarrassment.
Anibe Achimugu, President of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria, highlighted challenges like the lack of access to quality planting materials and the high cost of farm inputs.
Editorial:
The concerns raised by Nigerian farmers about the failure of government interventions in the agric sector are both valid and alarming. It’s evident that a top-down approach is bound to face challenges without involving the actual stakeholders.
The nation’s agric sector’s potential remains untapped, and this is not just a loss in economic terms but also a blow to the country’s food security.
The need of the hour is a collaborative approach, where policies are formulated with inputs from those on the ground. It’s essential to understand the challenges they face, from access to quality seeds to the high cost of inputs, and address them systematically.
While emergency declarations and interventions are steps in the right direction, they must be backed by robust, well-thought-out strategies that ensure sustainable growth and food security for the nation.
Did You Know?
- Despite being an oil-rich nation, Nigeria heavily relies on imports for many of its needs.
- The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme was one of the many government initiatives to boost the agricultural sector.
- Food security is a pressing concern, with rising commodity prices affecting the average Nigerian.
- Stakeholder involvement is crucial for the success of any government intervention in the agric sector.
- The high cost of farm inputs and lack of access to quality planting materials are among the top challenges faced by Nigerian farmers.