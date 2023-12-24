Fuel Price Surge Threatens Plateau State’s Dry Season Farming

In Plateau State, the recent hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, commonly known as fuel, is severely impacting the sustainability of dry season farming. The removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu has led to a significant increase in the prices of goods and services across all sectors in Nigeria, affecting the livelihoods of dry season farmers in the state.
Traditionally, these farmers invest heavily in building canals and infrastructure to cultivate vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, cucumbers, and onions. These crops, vital for the Nigerian market, provide income for hundreds of youths and women in Plateau State, a critical vegetable-producing region during the dry season.
However, the recent fuel price surge has jeopardised these farming activities. Farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain their operations due to the doubled fuel costs, which is essential for dry-season farming. The hike in fuel prices has forced many farmers to reduce the size of their farms, with some unable to cultivate even half of their usual land area. The increased cost of farming inputs, especially fertiliser, has further exacerbated the situation.
Dauda Sunday, a Barikin Local Government Area farmer, expressed his distress, noting that the current dry season farming is the most challenging due to the fuel price hike. Similarly, Auwal Musa, a tomato and cabbage farmer in Jos North Local Government Area, stated that dry season farming has become unaffordable for many due to the current fuel prices. He mentioned that some farmers have even resorted to leasing their lands as they cannot cultivate them.
The uncertainty of market prices for crops worsens the situation. As perishable items, vegetables like tomatoes and cabbage risk being sold at unprofitable prices or going to waste. The increased transportation costs due to the fuel price hike further diminish potential profits, leaving farmers with little to no return on their investments.
With no immediate solution, many farmers in Plateau State are contemplating abandoning dry season farming, which could have significant implications for vegetable supply and livelihoods in the region.
Editorial
As observers of the agricultural sector, we are deeply concerned about the plight of dry-season farmers in Plateau State, who are facing a crisis due to the recent fuel price hike. The situation highlights a critical issue in agricultural sustainability and the broader economic impact of policy decisions such as fuel subsidy removal.
The challenges these farmers face are not just about the increased fuel cost; they reflect agricultural practices’ vulnerability to external economic factors. The reduction in farm sizes and the potential abandonment of farming activities by many could lead to a significant decrease in vegetable production in the state, impacting both local and national markets.
This crisis underscores the need for a more holistic approach to agricultural policy and support in Nigeria. While removing fuel subsidies may be part of broader economic reforms, it is crucial to consider and mitigate the impact on essential agricultural sectors. Providing support mechanisms, such as subsidies or grants for agricultural inputs, could help alleviate some of these farmers’ financial burdens.
The situation calls for innovative solutions to reduce the dependency of agriculture on fuel. Exploring alternative energy sources and more efficient irrigation and farming techniques could be long-term strategies to enhance the resilience of the agricultural sector against such economic shocks.
The plight of dry season farmers in Plateau State is a wake-up call for policymakers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector. It is imperative to address the immediate challenges these farmers face while working towards sustainable solutions to ensure the long-term viability of agriculture in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria, has a favourable climate for cultivating various crops, including vegetables.
- Dry season farming, reliant on irrigation, ensures year-round crop production in regions with distinct wet and dry seasons.
- The removal of fuel subsidies is a standard economic reform measure, but it often leads to short-term increases in the cost of living and operating costs for businesses.
- Agriculture is a critical sector in Nigeria’s economy, employing a large portion of the country’s workforce and contributing significantly to food security.
- Innovations in agricultural practices, such as solar-powered irrigation systems, are increasingly being explored to reduce reliance on traditional fuel sources.