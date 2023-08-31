Global Leaders Honor Dr. Okpara at MOUAU’s 30th Anniversary

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary and Founders’ Day. The event will also feature a maiden lecture series in honour of Dr. Michael Okpara, the late premier of the defunct Eastern Region.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo are among the dignitaries expected to attend.
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, will also grace the occasion.
Dr. Alex Otti, the state governor, will serve as the Chief Host. Okonjo-Iweala will deliver a keynote lecture, while Soludo will give a goodwill message.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, stated that the public lecture aligns with the university’s mandate.
The lecture’s theme is ‘Leadership, Agriculture And Entrepreneurship: The Dr. Michael Okpara Model for National Growth and Identity’.
Editorial
The 30th anniversary of MOUAU serves as more than just a milestone for the institution; it’s a celebration of the legacy of Dr. Michael Okpara. The presence of global leaders like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo underscores the significance of this event.
Dr. Okpara’s contributions to agriculture and entrepreneurship in Nigeria remain a model for national growth.
The university’s decision to honour him through a public lecture is a commendable step towards preserving his legacy.
The government and educational institutions should take this as an opportunity to rekindle interest in agriculture and entrepreneurship.
The event should catalyse similar initiatives to uplift the ordinary Nigerian through sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Dr Michael Okpara was the Premier of the defunct Eastern Region of Nigeria from 1959 to 1966.
- MOUAU is one of the three specialised universities of agriculture established by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and African leader of the World Trade Organisation.
- Prof. Chukwuma Soludo previously served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a socio-cultural organisation representing all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.