Gov Bago Sets N1 Trillion Agric Revenue Goal for Niger State in 5 Years

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has announced an ambitious target for his administration: generating N1 trillion in revenue through the Niger Food Security and Logistics Company over the next five years. This goal was revealed in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Digital Media and Strategy, Abdullberqy Ebbo, in Abuja on Saturday.
The plan involves engaging over 100,000 farmers who will cultivate more than 100,000 hectares of land across the state. A vital part of this initiative is a partnership agreement signed between Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods, and Sadik Kassim, Executive Director of TGI Group. The signing was witnessed by the Chairman of Union Bank and the EVC of TGI Group, Malam Faruk Gumel.
Under this agreement, the state and the producer will collaborate on cultivating, harvesting, aggregating, and selling rice paddy, soya beans, maize, and sesame seeds. TGI Group’s off-taker will handle the transportation, logistics, and purchase of these farm products. This includes Tropical General Investments, which will be responsible for the procurement of the produce.
The transaction is expected to produce 600,000 to one million tonnes of farm produce annually for five years. This ambitious project is a significant step towards boosting agricultural productivity and revenue in Niger State.
Editorial
Governor Umar Bago’s vision to transform Niger State into an agricultural powerhouse with a revenue target of N1 trillion in five years is a bold and strategic move. This initiative aims to enhance the state’s economic standing and significantly contribute to Nigeria’s food security and logistics capabilities.
The involvement of over 100,000 farmers in this project is a testament to the state’s commitment to empowering its agricultural sector. By leveraging the vast arable land available and focusing on crucial crops like rice, soya beans, maize, and sesame seeds, Niger State can potentially become a major player in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.
However, achieving this goal will require meticulous planning, practical implementation, and continuous monitoring. Providing these farmers with the necessary support will be crucial, including access to modern farming techniques, adequate financing, and robust market linkages. Additionally, the partnership with TGI Group signifies the importance of private sector involvement in achieving agricultural success.
If successfully executed, this initiative could serve as a model for other states in Nigeria, demonstrating the immense potential of agriculture in driving economic growth and development. It also aligns with the national agenda of diversifying the economy and reducing reliance on oil revenues.
While the challenges are significant, the potential benefits of this ambitious agricultural project are immense. It is an opportunity for Niger State to set a precedent in agricultural innovation and economic development, not just for itself but for the entire country.
Did You Know?
- Niger State is one of Nigeria’s largest states by land area and has a significant portion of land suitable for agriculture.
- Agriculture is a significant component of Niger State’s economy, with a focus on crops like millet, guinea corn, and rice.
- The state is home to the Kainji and Shiroro Dams, two of Nigeria’s largest dams, which play a crucial role in water supply for irrigation and hydroelectric power.
- Niger State’s strategic location makes it a key player in Nigeria’s food security, connecting the northern and southern parts of the country.
- The state has been working on various initiatives to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability, including promoting modern farming techniques and value chain development.