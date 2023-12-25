Lagos Farmers Seek Government Aid Against Land Grabber Harassment

On December 24, 2023, Afero Commercial Farmers, a group of Lagos-based farmers, submitted a petition to the Lagos State government seeking intervention against the ongoing harassment by land grabbers. The petition, addressed to the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, was signed by the group’s Chairman, Prince Wale Oyekoya, and Secretary, Idowu Sulyman Dalegan.
The farmers recalled that during the tenure of former Governor Babatunde Fashola, with the current Attorney General then serving as the Solicitor General, they were allocated parcels of farmland in Mutako Eluju, Mowo, and Egan villages. This allocation compensated for lands they lost due to the proposed Epe International Airport project. Despite receiving allocation letters and commencing farming activities, the farmers have been unable to fully utilize the land due to constant harassment from various groups, including Omooniles (local landowners) and estate developers, who claim land ownership.
The petition detailed the farmers’ struggles, including losing assets and produce to thugs and legal challenges. The farmers lamented the lack of assistance despite reporting these issues to multiple government departments, including the Ministries of Agriculture, Justice, Lands, ALHA, Commerce, and the Governor’s office.
Recently, the situation escalated with military personnel’s involvement, claiming ownership of the land. Their intimidating presence and threats have forced the farmers to abandon their farms out of fear for their safety.
The Afero Commercial Farmers appealed to the Commissioner for Justice to intervene urgently and help them reclaim their farmlands. They also requested the expedited issuance of the promised Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) to establish their legal ownership and provide security.
Editorial
The plight of the Afero Commercial Farmers in Lagos State highlights a critical issue facing many Nigerian farmers: the challenge of land grabbers. This situation not only impedes agricultural productivity but also poses a significant threat to the livelihoods of these farmers. The farmers’ petition to the Lagos State government is a desperate call for justice and protection, underscoring the need for immediate and effective government intervention.
Land grabbing, often involving local landowners, estate developers, and now even military personnel, is a complex issue rooted in inadequate land rights and poor enforcement of property laws. This problem is exacerbated by the lack of clear land titles, leaving farmers vulnerable to exploitation and harassment. The government’s role in providing legal support and ensuring the security of land ownership is crucial in addressing these challenges.
However, resolving this issue requires more than just legal intervention. It calls for a comprehensive approach that includes updating land records, streamlining the process of obtaining land titles, and enforcing strict penalties against illegal land grabbing. Establishing a dialogue between farmers, local communities, and government authorities is essential to foster mutual understanding and find sustainable solutions.
The case of the Afero Commercial Farmers is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by many in the agricultural sector. The Lagos State government must take swift action to protect these farmers, ensuring their safety and enabling them to contribute effectively to the state’s agricultural output.
Did You Know?
- Despite its urbanization, Lagos State has a significant number of commercial farms contributing to local agriculture.
- The issue of land grabbing in Nigeria is a widespread problem, affecting not only farmers but also urban landowners.
- Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) are crucial in Nigeria for establishing legal land ownership and protecting rights.
- The proposed Epe International Airport in Lagos State has been the subject of land reallocation and compensation for affected landowners.
- Agriculture remains a vital sector in Lagos State’s economy, with the government often implementing policies to support and protect farmers.