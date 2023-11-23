Massive Land Restoration: 350,000 Hectares to be Revived in Nigeria

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and Nigeria’s Ministry of Environment have embarked on a significant environmental sustainability project. They aim to recover 350,000 hectares of degraded landscapes across 19 Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This initiative was announced by Malam Balarabe Lawal, the Minister of Environment, during a contract signing ceremony in Abuja.
The minister emphasized the critical importance of landscape restoration for environmental health and its impact on the livelihoods of communities in Northern Nigeria. He remarked, “This contract signing represents a legal agreement and symbolizes a shared vision for a sustainable and more resilient future.”
Dominique Koffy Kouacou, FAO Representative ad interim in Nigeria and ECOWAS, reiterated FAO’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian government in protecting the environment and conserving its natural resources. The ACReSAL project aims to increase sustainable landscape management practices in northern Nigeria’s targeted watersheds and strengthen the country’s long-term environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.
The project, which aligns with the Great Green Wall Sahel-wide initiative of the African Union, will provide technical expertise for landscape restoration and climate-smart agriculture. It will also develop training materials and curricula tailored for restoration and value chain development.
Abdulhamid Umar, National Project Coordinator for ACReSAL, highlighted the project’s potential to ease the burden of farmers in arid lands, addressing carbon emissions, greenhouse gas, unemployment challenges, and poverty. The project is anchored on four pillars: dry land management, community climate resilience, institutional policy strengthening, and project management.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the FAO and Ministry of Environment’s initiative to recover 350,000 hectares of degraded landscapes as a monumental step towards environmental sustainability in Nigeria. This project is not just about land restoration; it’s a comprehensive approach to addressing climate change, food security, and economic development.
The project’s focus on Northern Nigeria, a region plagued by environmental degradation, is particularly commendable. By restoring landscapes, the initiative will not only improve environmental health but also enhance the livelihoods of local communities. This approach is a prime example of how environmental sustainability can be integrated with socio-economic development.
However, the success of such a large-scale project hinges on effective implementation and community involvement. The project’s benefits must reach the grassroots level, empowering local farmers and communities. Additionally, integrating traditional knowledge with modern techniques will be key to ensuring the project’s sustainability and effectiveness.
The ACReSAL project represents a significant opportunity for Nigeria to lead the way in landscape restoration and climate-resilient practices. It’s a chance to create a model for other African nations facing similar environmental challenges.
Did You Know?
- Landscape restoration involves recovering degraded land, making it productive again for both environmental and economic benefits.
- The Great Green Wall is an African Union initiative aimed at combating desertification in the Sahel region.
- Climate Smart Agriculture focuses on increasing agricultural productivity sustainably, adapting and building resilience to climate change, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
- Environmental degradation in arid and semi-arid regions can lead to desertification, affecting millions of people’s livelihoods.
- Integrating local communities in environmental projects ensures sustainability and effectiveness, as they are directly impacted by these initiatives.