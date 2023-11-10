NAFDAC Urges Poultry Farmers to Use Certified Feeds

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a call to action for agro-allied operators in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of using safe and appropriate feeds. This directive was part of a statement released by the agency, highlighting the critical role of safe animal feeds in protecting both human and animal health.
During the Agro Merit Industrial Outreach at the Poultry Show in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Rametu Momodu, Director of Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products at NAFDAC, stressed the need for more cooperation from the Poultry Association of Nigeria. This collaboration is vital for the development of the industry through efficient regulatory practices.
The outreach program brought together farmers and poultry business operators to learn about adapting innovation and regulatory measures to improve their processes. Dr. Momodu emphasized the importance of using NAFDAC-certified animal feed products to ensure their efficacy, quality, and effectiveness. She pointed out that properly used products lead to healthier birds, which is beneficial for both farmers and consumers.
The Managing Director of Agro Merits Limited, Mr Sampson Odipe, expressed concern about Nigeria’s inability to feed its people and the challenges faced in sourcing raw materials for locally produced animal feed. He noted the lucrative nature of the agro sector in other parts of the world and called for more effective engagement and support from the government and financial institutions in Nigeria.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the importance of NAFDAC’s recent advisory to poultry farmers on the use of certified feeds. This guidance is not just a regulatory requirement; it’s a crucial step towards ensuring the health and safety of both animals and humans. The use of uncertified or substandard feeds can lead to a host of problems, including the spread of diseases and the production of unsafe animal products for consumption.
The call for cooperation between NAFDAC and the Poultry Association of Nigeria is a positive move towards fostering a more regulated and safe poultry industry. Such collaboration can lead to better compliance with safety standards, ultimately benefiting both producers and consumers. It’s also an opportunity for knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices in poultry farming.
However, the challenges highlighted by Mr. Sampson Odipe, particularly regarding the sourcing of raw materials for animal feed, point to a larger issue within Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The government and financial institutions need to play a more active role in supporting the agro sector. This support could come in the form of subsidies, grants, or loans to help farmers overcome the challenges of high production costs and limited access to quality raw materials.
NAFDAC’s initiative is a step in the right direction, but it needs to be part of a broader strategy to support and develop Nigeria’s agricultural sector. This strategy should include government intervention to address the challenges faced by farmers and agro-businesses, ensuring a sustainable and safe food supply chain in the country.
Did You Know?
- NAFDAC’s Role: NAFDAC is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water in Nigeria.
- Global Standards for Animal Feed: Internationally, there are stringent regulations and standards for animal feed to ensure safety and quality, similar to those enforced by NAFDAC in Nigeria.
- Impact of Feed on Poultry Health: The quality of feed plays a critical role in the overall health, growth, and productivity of poultry.
- Challenges in Feed Production: In many countries, including Nigeria, feed producers face challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and availability.
- Consumer Awareness: There is a growing global trend towards consumer awareness about the origins and quality of food products, including the feed used in animal agriculture.